Economy

15:01 04.04.2017

NBU expects $1 bln from IMF in coming days, rise of reserves to $16.1 bln

The funds of the fourth tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the EFF program in the amount of $1 billion will come to Ukraine in the coming days, which will allow increasing the country's international reserves to $16.1 billion, NBU Deputy Head Oleh Churiy has said.

"We expect that the funds will be received in the coming days in various currencies that are included in Special Drawing Rights (SDR): both in U.S. dollars, pounds and euros. Part of the tranche will go directly to NBU accounts in the SDR currency," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Churiy noted that since the beginning of cooperation with the fund under the EFF program Ukraine within the four tranches will receive $8.7 billion, which allowed it to treble reserves.

