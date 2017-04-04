Ukraine cuts application for gas imports from Slovakia by 75.6%, to 10 mcm per day

Ukraine as of April 1 has reduced the application for imports of natural gas from Slovakia by 75.6%, from 41.4 million cubic meters (mcm) delivered in the last days of March to 10 million cubic meters.

According to live data from Eustream, the operator of the Slovak gas transportation system, during March 1-31 Ukraine had imported 1.23 billion cubic meters of gas via this route.

As reported, in late February Chief Commercial Director of Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko announced the company's plan in April to significantly reduce the volume of gas imports.

In this regard, Naftogaz invited interested companies in April 2017 to use free gas transportation capacities booked by the company in the Budince point on the Ukrainian-Slovak border.

Naftogaz is ready to offer suppliers a flexible mechanism of interaction, depending on the volume and timing of gas supplies. The request should contain the expected volume of gas transportation capacities, as well as the supplier's shipper code in the system of the operator of the Slovak gas transportation system, Eustream, a.s.