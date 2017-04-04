Economy

12:16 04.04.2017

Galicia Greenery opens second phase of greenhouses of 4,800 sq m in Lviv region

Galicia Greenery LLC, a company with 100% Dutch investments (Lviv region), has opened the second phase of greenhouses with an area of 4,800 square meters, according to the website of Lviv Regional State Administration.

According to the report, investments in this project amounted to EUR 600,000 with the total capital investment being EUR2.5 million.

Two greenhouses for growing different kinds of lettuce by the method of dry hydroponics have been built here for the money of investors. Some 6,500 kg of lettuce or 45,000 pieces per week are grown here.

"To date, the demand for lettuce is much higher than the supply, and it seems to me logical to invest in the further development of production and the enterprise," Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ukraine Kees Klompenhouwer said.

According to Lviv Regional State Administration, Galicia Greenery plans next year to build additional premises for growing vegetables.

Galicia Greenery LLC was registered in 2011. Its founder is the Dutch company Galicia Greenery Holding B.V.

Interfax-Ukraine
