Economy

10:48 04.04.2017

Posco Daewoo interested in investing in grain terminal, production of electric cars in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has met with President of Korean Corporation Posco Daewoo Kim Young-Sang, during which the parties discussed potential projects for investing in Ukraine.

"We are interested to create added value in the territory of Ukraine and it is clear that for this we need new investments and projects, including those that we can consider in terms of the development of our agroindustrial complex, which have an extremely high potential. The matter concerns production in the territory of the country," Groysman said.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, the government is taking measures to create favorable conditions for business and is ready "to provide 100% turn-key" support to those business projects that are implemented in Ukraine.

The Posco Daewoo president, in turn, expressed interest in investing in a grain port terminal and opening a full-fledged division of the company in Ukraine.

In addition, the company is interested in cooperation with Ukraine in the direction of production of electric vehicles and is ready to contribute to the creation of a national brand.

Interfax-Ukraine
