Decision on customer charge for gas should be suspended - Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko believes that the effect of the resolution on the customer charge for gas should be suspended.

"The action of this resolution should be suspended. I appeal to the government and NCER [The National Commission on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation] to find an agreed solution that would provide for tariff cut and subsidies for all types of payments for all those who need them," the press service quoted the Ukrainian president as saying on Tuesday night.

"Such decisions are not taken without public discussion," Poroshenko said, referring the decision on the introduction of a customer fee for gas.

As reported, on March 28, NCER decided to put into operation the decision on customer fee for the distribution of gas.