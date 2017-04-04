Economy

10:40 04.04.2017

Decision on customer charge for gas should be suspended - Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko believes that the effect of the resolution on the customer charge for gas should be suspended.

"The action of this resolution should be suspended. I appeal to the government and NCER [The National Commission on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation] to find an agreed solution that would provide for tariff cut and subsidies for all types of payments for all those who need them," the press service quoted the Ukrainian president as saying on Tuesday night.

"Such decisions are not taken without public discussion," Poroshenko said, referring the decision on the introduction of a customer fee for gas.

As reported, on March 28, NCER decided to put into operation the decision on customer fee for the distribution of gas.

IMPORTANT

World Bank keeps forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth for 2017 at 2%

Posco Daewoo interested in investing in grain terminal, production of electric cars in Ukraine

Next IMF tranche under EFF program could be in May – Finance Minister

Finance Ministry plans to attract all four planned IMF tranches in 2017

DTEK starts electricity exports to Moldova

LATEST

Ukraine cuts application for gas imports from Slovakia by 75.6%, to 10 mcm per day

Galicia Greenery opens second phase of greenhouses of 4,800 sq m in Lviv region

Ukraine and Moldova to build bypass road near Palanca to repair bridge on Odesa-Reni road

EU will wait for law on electricity market for issue of EUR600 mln macro-financial aid

Ukrhydroenergo doubles net profit in 2016

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа ремней на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING