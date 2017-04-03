UN reps provide Ukraine with medicines for cancer-stricken children worth UAH 60 mln

The representatives of the United Nations (UN) have handed over medicines worth UAH 60 million to treat cancer-stricken children, the UN office in Ukraine said on Monday.

