Economy

14:38 03.04.2017

UN reps provide Ukraine with medicines for cancer-stricken children worth UAH 60 mln

The representatives of the United Nations (UN) have handed over medicines worth UAH 60 million to treat cancer-stricken children, the UN office in Ukraine said on Monday.

"Major shipment of #cancer medicines for thousands of #Ukraine #Children delivered by @UNDPUkraine. @usuprun [Health Minister Ulana Suprun] meets the medicines at warehouse," a message, posted on the official Twitter page of the representative office, says.

IMPORTANT

DTEK starts electricity exports to Moldova

DTEK signs contract with Moldovan Energocom for Ukrainian electricity supply from April 1

Savings of Ukrainians UAH 18.4 bln down in 2016 – statistics

An-132D successfully completes its first flight

Decision to return Dniproavia's shares to state made under SPF claim

LATEST

Ukrhydroenergo doubles net profit in 2016

Car market in Ukraine accelerates growth rate to 35% in three months due to active sales in March

NACP completes verification of 3,000 e-declarations, 10 of them sent to NABU

Ukraine seeks to import 2.5-3 mln tonnes of anthracite from U.S.

Draft action plan until 2020 foresees GDP growth by 4-5% every year - PM

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить парту на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING