Ukraine seeks to import 2.5-3 mln tonnes of anthracite from U.S.

Ukraine seeks to import 2.5-3 million tonnes of anthracite from the United States, Ukrainian Energy and Coal Industry Minister Ihor Nasalyk has said.

"We have received information that we can supply around 2.5-3 million tonnes of coal from the United States. I as minister has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of State asking for help with anthracite," he told reporters in Kyiv on Monday.

He said that power generating companies have started contracting anthracite from South Africa and other countries. According to the balance, by the end of 2017 Ukraine must import 4.7 million tonnes of steam coal.

Early February Nasalyk said that private companies are holding talks on supply of anthracite from the United States in the amount of 1 million tonnes.

As reported, Head of Ukrenergo Vsevolod Kovalchuk said that supplies of anthracite to thermal power plants (TPPs) should start no later than May for providing for stable operation of the Ukrainian power grid.