PrivatBank repays UAH 2.385 bln of NBU refinancing loan

Dnipro-based PrivatBank on January 31 repaid UAH 2,384,615,000 of the refinancing loans to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and paid UAH 215,752,000 in interest, according to the bank's website.

At present, the bank still owes UAH 15.516 billion to the NBU, PrivatBank Deputy Board Chairperson Halyna Pakhachuk said.

PrivatBank recalled that in 2014 the total amount of refinancing loans provided by the NBU was UAH 55.5 billion. As of February 1, 2017, PrivatBank repaid UAH 41.1 billion of the loan and paid UAH 13.6 billion in interest.