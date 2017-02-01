Economy

17:16 01.02.2017

Avdiyivka coke plant to restore production levels in 3-4 days after electricity supply repairs

Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant will restore levels of production during three to four days after electricity transmission lines to the city of Avdiyivka are repaired, the plant's directed Mussa Mahomedov said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"How quickly we will be able to restore production? Usually this takes 3-4 days following a shut-down," he said.

Mahomedov said currently two coke plant batteries are functioning, with two more being conserved. The enterprise is [currently] produces 2,000-2,500 tons of coke [per day]. It normally produces 6.5 tons of coke.

As earlier reported, DTEK plans on restoring energy supplies to Avdiyivka on Wednesday or Thursday.

IMPORTANT

Government approves additional capitalization of Oschadbank for UAH 3.5 bln, Ukreximbank for UAH 3 bln

Kyiv Metropoliten sees profit first in 15 years

No alternative to coal from uncontrolled Donbas territories

EBRD launches technical cooperation project with Deposit Guarantee Fund

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss energy sector, pipelines in particular

LATEST

Introduction of reference pricing of medicines postponed for April 1

Ukrgasbank technically ready for private investors

Turkey airline wants to launch domestic flights in Ukraine

IMF urges to increase minimum pension insurance record to 25 years

Deposit guarantee fund starts searching for accepting bank to remove Fortuna-Bank from market

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
работа в чернигове
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING