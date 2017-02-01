Avdiyivka coke plant to restore production levels in 3-4 days after electricity supply repairs

Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant will restore levels of production during three to four days after electricity transmission lines to the city of Avdiyivka are repaired, the plant's directed Mussa Mahomedov said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"How quickly we will be able to restore production? Usually this takes 3-4 days following a shut-down," he said.

Mahomedov said currently two coke plant batteries are functioning, with two more being conserved. The enterprise is [currently] produces 2,000-2,500 tons of coke [per day]. It normally produces 6.5 tons of coke.

As earlier reported, DTEK plans on restoring energy supplies to Avdiyivka on Wednesday or Thursday.