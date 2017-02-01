Government approves additional capitalization of Oschadbank for UAH 3.5 bln, Ukreximbank for UAH 3 bln

The Ukrainian government at a meeting on Wednesday decided to additionally capitalize state-run banks Oschadbank and Ukreximbank (both based in Kyiv) for UAH 3.5 billion and UAH 3 billion respectively via the issue of government domestic loan bonds and exchange them to the newly issued shares of the banks, and Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

"We received the proposals from the National Bank. Yesterday a meeting of the expert and analytical council [for participation of the state in the charter capitals of banks] was held. The council recommended the sum for the additional capitalization," Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk said, presenting the issue.

He said that the necessity to additionally capitalize the banks stems from the results of stress tests of state-run banks for 2015 conducted by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).