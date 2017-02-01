Economy

12:54 01.02.2017

Infrastructure minister: conflict with Ukrzaliznytsia head would lead to dismissal of one of them

A conflict between Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan and Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Wojciech Balczun would end with the appointment of a new minister of new head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Omelyan has said.

"Someone will be new – either a new minister or a new head of Ukrzaliznytsia," the minister said at a meeting with members of the European Business Association (EBA) on Tuesday.

Omelyan said that the current work of Balczun on the post of Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman discredits the idea of tenders and giving large salaries to managers of state-run companies.

The minister said that the chapter of the discussion to deprive the infrastructure minister of powers to manage Ukrzaliznytsia has not been closed and the government resolution has not been implemented.

The minister welcomed a statement of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman that independent audit should be conducted at Ukrzaliznytsia. He expressed hope that this audit would not delay the solving of the problem.

Omelyan confirmed the fact that he submitted an application asking to dismiss his first deputy Yevhen Kravtsov and advised EBA members to speak to him as non-official.

Interfax-Ukraine
