Economy

12:35 01.02.2017

Government authorizes health minister to sign amicable agreement with Gilead

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has authorized acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun to sign the amicable agreement with .S. pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc., the manufacturer of the medicine to treat Hepatitis C.

Government resolution No. 45-r dated January 25, 2016 was posted on the ministry's website.

"The decision would help to ensure the implementation of agreement to amicably settle claims of Gilead Sciences Inc. against Ukraine and prevent large expenses of the state during the investment arbitration," reads an explanatory note to the draft.

The agreement would positively influence the development of cooperation between the ministry and Gilead in the introduction of effective programs to treat Hepatitis C and make it affordable for Ukrainian patients.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv Metropoliten sees profit first in 15 years

No alternative to coal from uncontrolled Donbas territories

EBRD launches technical cooperation project with Deposit Guarantee Fund

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss energy sector, pipelines in particular

PrivatBank's noteholders demand to recompense investment following Cargill's example

LATEST

Deposit guarantee fund starts searching for accepting bank to remove Fortuna-Bank from market

Infrastructure minister: conflict with Ukrzaliznytsia head would lead to dismissal of one of them

NBU should switch to smoother monetary ways to support economy

Subsidiary of Israeli El Al airline to launch direct Odesa-Tel-Aviv flight

Ukrzaliznytsia: Loss from blocking railway transportation in Shypilove-Svitlanove rail section exceeds UAH 2 mln

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа складов в Черкассах
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING