Government authorizes health minister to sign amicable agreement with Gilead

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has authorized acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun to sign the amicable agreement with .S. pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc., the manufacturer of the medicine to treat Hepatitis C.

Government resolution No. 45-r dated January 25, 2016 was posted on the ministry's website.

"The decision would help to ensure the implementation of agreement to amicably settle claims of Gilead Sciences Inc. against Ukraine and prevent large expenses of the state during the investment arbitration," reads an explanatory note to the draft.

The agreement would positively influence the development of cooperation between the ministry and Gilead in the introduction of effective programs to treat Hepatitis C and make it affordable for Ukrainian patients.