Economy

11:34 01.02.2017

Police announce embezzlement charges against Imexbank's ex-head

The main investigation bureau of the National Police of Ukraine on January 18, 2017 issued a notice of suspicion against former board chairman of Odesa-based Imexbank Yuriy Hramatik, a Ukrainian citizen, in a criminal case involving the embezzlement of bank assets, the Deposit Guarantee Fund has announced.

"Pretrial investigators have established that Imexbank board's ex-chairman gave instructions to issue blank credits to commercial entities, mainly to those that were affiliated with the bank. In addition, liquid provisions on issued credits were replaced by illiquid ones, resulting in the embezzlement of bank assets," the Fund said.

The main investigation bureau of the National Police together with the Fund's investigation office proved the involvement of Hramatik in this criminal act. He is suspected of violating Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (large-scale embezzlement or illegally acquiring property by abuse of office).

The Fund is working to establish how much money was misappropriated.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) from January 26, 2015 declared Imexbank insolvent. According to the Fund, bank depositors received UAH 4.161 billion in reimbursement from the Fund as of the start of 2017.

As earlier reported the Fund from September 5, 2016 appointed Andriy Matvienko as bank liquidator. The position was held earlier by Serhiy Hadzhiev. The Fund on May 27, 2015, began the procedure of the bank's liquidation.

Imexbank was founded in 1994. As of January 1, 2015, Leonid Klimov was its largest stakeholder with 36.7917%.

The bank was ranked 22nd with total assets worth UAH 11.379 billion among 158 Ukrainian banks as of January 1, 2015, according to the NBU.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv Metropoliten sees profit first in 15 years

No alternative to coal from uncontrolled Donbas territories

EBRD launches technical cooperation project with Deposit Guarantee Fund

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss energy sector, pipelines in particular

PrivatBank's noteholders demand to recompense investment following Cargill's example

LATEST

Deposit guarantee fund starts searching for accepting bank to remove Fortuna-Bank from market

Infrastructure minister: conflict with Ukrzaliznytsia head would lead to dismissal of one of them

Government authorizes health minister to sign amicable agreement with Gilead

NBU should switch to smoother monetary ways to support economy

Subsidiary of Israeli El Al airline to launch direct Odesa-Tel-Aviv flight

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING