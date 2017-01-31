Ukraine cuts gas consumption by 4.1% in 2016

Ukraine in 2016 reduced natural gas consumption by 4.1% (by 1.366 billion cubic meters) compared to 2015, to 32.361 billion cubic meters.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, in particular, industry consumed 9.599 billion cubic meters (15.9% down compared to 2015), households and budget-sustained organizations used 12.457 billion cubic meters (2.3% up), heating companies 7.034 billion cubic meters (1.4% up), while production and processing costs amounted to 3.271 billion cubic meters (2.4% up).

As reported, Ukraine in 2015 reduced gas consumption by 20.9% compared to 2014, to 33.727 billion cubic meters. In particular, industry reduced consumption by 19.2%, to 11.416 billion cubic meters, the population and government organizations by 22.6%, to 12.178 billion cubic meters, heating companies by 19.2%, to 6.938 billion cubic meters, and production and processing costs were down by 15.5%, to 3.196 billion cubic meters.