Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declines 8.8% in 2016

Oil transit through Ukraine to Europe declined to 13.822 million tonnes in 2016, 8.8% or 1.331 million tonnes less than in the same period last year, Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has reported.

Oil shipment to refineries in Ukraine in 2016 declined by 12.5% or 200,800 tonnes to 1.406 tonnes.

In other words, transit shipments accounted for 90.8% of all crude oil transportation and refinery supplies accounted for 9.2%.

As reported, oil transportation on Ukrtransnafta pipelines totaled 16.760 million tonnes in 2015, 0.6% less than in 2014, including 15.154 million tonnes of oil transit to Europe (Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic), 0.9% more.

Ukrtransnafta, 100% of whose shares are in the trust management of Naftogaz Ukrainy, is the operator of the national oil transportation system.

Ukrtransnafta's trunk oil pipeline system, which includes pipes from 159 mm to 1,220 mm in diameters, stretches 4,767 kilometers and through 19 Ukrainian regions. It has annual capacity to accept 114 million tonnes for shipment and to supply 56.3 million tonnes to Europe.