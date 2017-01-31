BlackRock builds up almost 5.7% stake in Ferrexpo

U.S. BlackRock Inc., the largest asset management company in the world, has built up 5.68% of shares in Britain's Ferrexpo Plc with assets in Ukraine.

Ferrexpo reported on the website of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on January 30 that the deal was signed on January 27, 2017 and the number of Ferrexpo's shares held by BlackRock grew to 33.473 million.

According to the LSE, on January 30 Ferrexpo's shares grew by 0.56%, to GBP 1.44 per share.

As reported, the second largest shareholder in Ferrexpo - Wigmore Street Investments No. 3 Limited – placed 63 million shares of the company or 10.7% of the share capital among institutional investors late October 2016. Around 77.556 million of shares left in Wigmore ownership or 13.2% of the share capital.