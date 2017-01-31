International organizations supply one tenth of medicines bought using 2016 budget funds to Ukraine

UNICEF and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) supplied 11% of medicines and medical products procured using 2016 budget funds to Ukrainian state-run enterprises, the press service of Ukraine's Health Ministry has reported.

UNDP supplied 83% of medicines to treat Gaucher disease, 86% of medicines to treat mucopolysaccharidosis, one fourth to treat epidermolysis bullosa, and 31% - juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Thus, UNDP supplied 13% of medicines and medical products of total procurement made by the organization.

UNICEF supplied 62% of medicines to treat AIDS, or 19% of total procurement by the organization.

Britain's Crown Agents is approving the cost sheets, specifying technical specifications and assessing the bids after finishing tender procedures. The company is waiting price offers for some medicines from manufacturers.