Artyomsol cuts salt supplies to Russia by almost 30% in 2016

Salt supplies by state-run enterprise Artyomsol (Donetsk region) to Russia in 2016 fell by 29.6% compared to 2015, to 606,800 tonnes.

The company said in a press release that its large consumers last year were Hungary, Poland and Romania. In 2016, supplies to Armenia, Belarus, Germany and Estonia grew. Shipments to consumers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria were resumed.

Salt production reached 1.67 million tonnes in 2016. This was 17% less than in the previous year.

The complete ban on imports of the company's products imposed on November 1, 2016 affected the operation of the company. Warm winter of 2015/16 season in the EU countries also influenced the company's indicators, as well as a lack of railway transport, unstable consumer demand and other factors.

Artyomsol managed to boost production of some goods. The packaged salt output grew by 13.7%, to 242,000 tonnes.

In contrast to 2015, last year the key market for the enterprise was domestic market instead of the Russian market. Some 725,600 tonnes of salt or 43.5% of total sales was shipped to Ukrainian consumers. This was 5% more than in 2015.

The company's profit was UAH 187.6 million, but due to the debt of the previous years the company had to create a reserve for troubled debts that reduced the net profit indicator. Net profit totaled UAH 93.2 million.

Artyomsol is the largest enterprise engaged in the production and sale of salt (NaCl) in Central and Eastern Europe.