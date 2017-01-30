Ukrainian trade mission travelling to Israel on March 6-8

The Ukrainian trade mission will go to Israel on March 6 through March 8, 2017, Ukrainian Agricultural Policy and Food Minister Taras Kutoviy has said.

"It is planned to hold B2B meetings, visits industrial facilities, meet retailers and take part in networking events. Israeli partners show special interest towards Ukrainian sugar, flour and products made of it, vegetable oil, dairy products, vegetables, fruit, beverages and sweets," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the report, Deputy Agricultural Policy and Food Minister for European Integration Olha Trofymtseva and Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister, Trade Representative of Ukraine Natalia Mykolska will head the mission.

As reported, on January 24 through January 26, the fourth round of free trade area (FTA) talks between Ukraine and Israel were held.

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry reported the sides made some progress in approving the text of the agreement and in the tariff negotiations.