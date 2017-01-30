Economy

16:47 30.01.2017

Energy ministry asking IFIs to support corporate management reform at Ukrenergo

Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has asked international financial institutions (IFIs) to help to reform corporate management at national energy company Ukrenergo, the ministry has reported on its website.

"Minister Ihor Nasalyk asked leading IFIs [EBRD, EIB, World Bank] to support changes in the Ukrainian systemic operator Ukrenergo in line with common international standards," the press service said.

As reported, Ukrenergo attracted Baker&McKenzie to design new regulations of the company.

Ukrenergo operates the trunk and interstate power grids, as well as the centralized dispatching of the country's united energy system. The company is state-owned and managed by the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry.

