Shareholders in Pivnichny Mining send UAH 11.5 bln to pay dividends for 2014 and previous years

Shareholders in private joint-stock company Pivnichny Mining (Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region), part of Metinvest Group, have sent UAH 11.546 billion to pay dividends for 2014 and previous years.

"At a general meeting of shareholders on Monday it was decided to pay dividends implementing the draft decision," the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

Some UA 1.545 billion or UAH 0.666723 per share is sent to pay dividends for 2014.

In addition, UAH 10 billion of net profit for the period before 2014 or UAH 14.313498 per share is sent to pay dividends.

In general, dividends of UAH 4.980221 per ordinary share will be paid.

As reported, the company in 2014 saw UAH 1.546 billion of net profit. The undistributed profit by late 2014 was UAH 12.976 billion and by late 2013 – UAH 10.322 billion.

The company saw UAH 1.212 billion of net loss in 2015. The undistributed profit was UAH 13.598 billion.

Earlier shareholders in private joint-stock company Central Mining (Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region), part of Metinvest Group, decided to pay dividends for 2014 and 2015, and a part of undistributed profit of the previous years in the amount of UAH 4.914 billion or UAH 4.141561 per share.

Shareholders in private joint-stock company Inhulets Mining (Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region), part of Metinvest Group, will pay UAH 2.5 billion in dividends or UAH 0.90592 per share for 2014-2015 and a part of undistributed profit of the previous years.

Dividends to shareholders of Central Mining, Inhulets Mining and Pivnichny Mining will be sent to service the group's debt and capital investment in its enterprises. The funds will not be removed from the company and will be sent to reduce the group's debt liabilities and further development of its enterprises, including environmental projects.

Pivnichny Mining produces iron ore.