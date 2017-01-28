NBU head surprised by absence of about 110 related companies in Zhevaho's declaration

The Ukrainian businessman, MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho, had 110 affiliated companies as of September 2015, when the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) withdrew his Bank Finance and Credit from the market, but his declaration for 2015 does not contain these companies, NBU Head Valeriya Gontareva has said.

"Open Zhevaho's declaration. He, poor, had nothing but watches. Where are assets? He had 110 related companies, when we were withdrawing the bank from the market. Where are they in his declaration? There's only Ferrexpo, because he is afraid of British law," Gontareva said in an interview with the New Time (Novoye Vremia) weekly.

She added today Zhevaho owes UAH 6 billion to the NBU, and there is his personal guarantee on part of the sum.

Among other former owners of the banks, withdrawn from the market, she named Viktor Polischuk (the owner of the Eldorado network and the ex-beneficiary of Bank Mykhailivsky) with the debts of more than UAH 23 billion, including the Gulliver trade center, Borys Kaufman (the ex-owner of substantial participation in Platinum Bank) and Oleh Bakhmatiuk (the owner of Ukrlandfarming and the former beneficiary of VAB Bank and Bank Financial Initiative).

According to Gontareva, in general the government has already paid UAH 80 billion to the depositors of banks withdrawn from the market.