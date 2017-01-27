Poroshenko hopes for successful implementation of FTA agreement with Canada

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with Canada expressed his hope for a successful implementation of the free trade agreement between the two countries.

"Canada is a true friend of Ukraine bonded with our state not only by relations of special partnership, but also by old historical ties. Canada was the first western country to recognize Ukraine's independence. Since that time it has always been supporting our nation on the path of state building," Poroshenko said in his congratulations to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states.

Poroshenko especially stressed Canada's unwavering support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine amid the Russian aggression, as well as a significant contribution of the Canadian government to the implementation of reform in Ukraine.

According to the president, the Ukraine-Canada partnership will be actively developing further.

"We expect successful implementation of the Ukraine-Canada Free Trade Agreement, as well as continuation and enhancement of a fruitful cooperation in political, security and law enforcement areas," he said.

Poroshenko wished Trudeau inexhaustible energy and success in his state activities. He also wished peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Canada.