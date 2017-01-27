Government in Feb and early March to determine transitional model for gas market

The Ukrainian government in February and early March will determine the transitional model for the operation of the gas market from April 1, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Kistion has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"I think that in February and early March we will find a transitional model that would give answers to the questions in relations between citizens and Naftogaz [Ukrainy]. For example, we could give a chance to allow citizens to select gas supplies for household needs. Will it be right? Maybe, yes. We should remove unexpected circumstances and determine the supplier of last resort. We are looking for the transitional, but right, model," he said.

As reported, on April 1, 2017 the public service obligation (PSO) act on supply of gas to households will expire.