Deficit of Ukraine's state budget for 2016 comes to UAH 70.1 bln with UAH 83.7 bln ceiling

The deficit of Ukraine's national budget for 2016 amounted to UAH 70.13 billion, including UAH 63.74 billion on the general fund, according to the State Treasury Service.

The service noted the ceiling size of the deficit in the law on the national budget was set at UAH 83.69 billion, including UAH 68.89 billion in the general fund.

According to the assessment of nominal GDP for last year in the amount of UAH 2.358 trillion, made by the National Bank, the national budget deficit in 2016 amounted to 2.97% of GDP.

The State Treasury said privatization brought a total of UAH 190 million, while debt financing transactions amounted to UAH 177.256 billion, changes in the volume of budget funds brought UAH 21.9 billion.

At the same time, bonds worth UAH 129.22 billion were issued for recapitalization of state banks and financing the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund.

According to the report, the deficit of Ukraine's consolidated budget in the past year was equal to UAH 54.68 billion, including UAH 8.31 billion in the general fund, as local budgets over the year posted a surplus of UAH 15.45 billion, in particular UAH 55.44 billion in the general fund.