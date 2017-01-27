Economy

10:02 27.01.2017

Agrarian Fund to supply 10,000 tonnes of flour to Angola

Public joint-stock company Agrarian Fund has fined a contract to supply 10,000 tonnes of flour to Angola, Board Chairman Andriy Radchenko has said in an interview with Dengi.ua publication.

"This year we signed a large contract with Angola to supply 10,000 tonnes of flour. We have starting implementing it," he said.

He said that this is a pilot batch. If everything is good, the contract could be expanded in the range of goods and their volume.

In 2016, Agrarian Fund sold 240,000 tonnes of flour. The company's market share grew to 12.2% compared to 11.8% in 2015.

Late 2016 the company launched sales of packaged flour (2 kg) under the Agrarian Fund brand.

"Revenue of the Agrarian fund in 2016 totaled UAH 2.14 billion. The projected net profit is UAH 48.5 million. Our financial target was met by 101%," Radchenko said.

In 2016 the company sent UAH 1.5 billion to finance farmers and signed 190 contracts to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat, rye and buckwheat.

