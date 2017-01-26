Economy

18:31 26.01.2017

IMF to decide on date of meeting on Ukraine after memorandum of cooperation finalized

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will decide on the date of a meeting of the Executive Board on the third revision of the EFF program after the memorandum of cooperation with Ukraine is finalized, IMF spokesperson William Murray has said.

"The Managing Director [of the IMF Christine Lagarde] dealt with Ukraine in Davos. She noted good progress has been made on policies needed to complete the third review under the EFF arrangement. We are in close contact with the authorities on the few remaining issues that need to be resolved, notable to finalize the memorandum, economic and financial policies regarding timing of the upcoming measures. So that memorandum is in the process to be finalized. Assuming all the remaining issues are resolved soon, we expect to propose the completion of the review to the Executive Board in the coming weeks. I don't have anything more specific on the timing of the board meeting," he said during the traditional press briefing in Washington.

Interfax-Ukraine
