NBU head confident in getting fourth tranche from IMF soon

Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions for the next fourth tranche under the EFF program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and for making decision on its issue the Cabinet of Ministers has only to finalize technical details, Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva has said.

"I don't see any prerequisites, additional conditions, which would not give us a chance to get the next tranche. The Cabinet is still finalizing the technical details, so I think that very soon we'll sign a memorandum and the IMF will announce the date of a board meeting," she said at a press conference in Kyiv.

"I have no doubt this decision will be supported," she said.

She found it difficult to specify the exact date of the funds issue, while NBU Deputy Head Dmytro Solohub said the IMF would need about two weeks to make a decision after the Ukrainian side signs the memorandum on economic and financial policy.

The NBU head also noted that all the matters on PrivatBank are agreed in the draft memorandum.

She noted in 2017 the issue of four tranches to Ukraine are planned under the EFF program.