PrivatBank restores all accounts of U.S. Cargill

PrivatBank (Dnipro) has restored all accounts of U.S. Cargill Corporation at the bank, the financial institution has said in a press release.

"After settling technological transactions initiated by the bank and receiving explanations from the Individuals Deposit and Guarantee Fund and the National Bank of Ukraine the company's accounts have been restored in full amount," the bank said.

First Deputy Board Chairman of PrivatBank Oleksandr Dubrovin said that technological procedures linked to the operation of the company's accounts were carried out by the bank in line with Ukrainian legislation and in the shortest terms.

"Since the moment of the appearance of the situation with accounts of Cargill linked to the procedure of the bank's transfer to government ownership, PrivatBank has been working to fulfill liabilities to the client. All technological procedures linked to the operation of the company's accounts were carried out in pursuance to Ukrainian law in the shortest terms. We have achieved understanding with Cargill in the issues of cooperation with the bank," Dubrovin said.