EIB could provide EUR 35 mln to Lviv to solve waste problem

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has sent specialists to Lviv City to provide assistance in drawing up a project to reclaim the Hrybovychi solid household waste landfill and build a waste recycling plant. The preliminary cost of the project is EUR 35 million.

"At present the EIB has sent its specialists to Lviv to design a professional project, which the city does not have, and the bank will be able to finance it… Today the issue is pending the bank decision. The city is to draw up a good project that the bank preliminarily assesses at EUR 35 million," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities of Ukraine Hennadiy Zubko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that Lviv authorities are to use funds from the local development budget to solve the problem.

"They can use the money paid by Lviv residents in taxes to solve the issue. The Lviv's development budget for 2017 is UAH 1.8 billion. The Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry has done everything to support the project. I think that the city should be more active in this direction," Zubko said.

As reported, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers would provide guarantees for the implementation of a project on reclamation of the landfill and construction of a waste recycling plant in Lviv if the city's authorities reach a loan agreement with the EIB.

On May 29, 2016, a landslide of over 100,000 cubic meters of garbage happened at the city landfill near the village of Hrybovychi outside Lviv. As a result, four people were trapped under the garbage. The bodies of three firefighters were found and the body of the environment specialist was not found.