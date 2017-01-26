Economy

09:46 26.01.2017

Police raid Kyiv's office of Poltava Petroleum Company - JKX

The police on January 24 raided Kyiv's office Poltava Petroleum Company LLC (PPC), the owner of the company - JKX Oil&Gas Plc – reported on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

This follows previous searches at the Poltava offices of PPC on June 14, 2016 and January 11, 2017.

"As the scope of the investigation continues to broaden without any apparent reason, justification, outcome or conclusion, it is increasingly taking on the form of harassment rather than a legitimate investigation into PPC's business operations," JKX said.

JKX supports the intention of the Ukrainian government as expressed by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on January 23, "to declare war on everyone who hampers entrepreneurs creating new jobs and the Government leading the country out of absolute poverty."

