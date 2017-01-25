Economy

15:55 25.01.2017

SPF to sell Odesa port-side plant, power companies, Turboatom and ZAlK in 2017

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) intends by the end of 2017 to sell 99.967% in PJSC Odesa port-side chemical plant, 75.22% of PJSC Turboatom, 68.0095% in PJSC Zaporizhia Aluminium Combine (ZAlK), as well as state-owned stakes in Zaporizhia Titanium and Magnesium Combine (51%) and PJSC Azovmash (50%).

The relevant paragraphs are contained in the list of objects to be privatized this year, approved by the SPF order dated January 20 and published in the Vidomosti Pryvatyzatsii newspaper.

It is also planned to put the controlling stakes in energy supply companies Ternopiloblenergo, Zaporizhiaoblenergo, Kharkivoblenergo, Khmelnytskyoblenergo, Cherkasyoblenergo and Mykolaivoblenergo up for sale.

The list also includes the blocking stakes in power companies Donbasenergo, DTEK Dniproenergo, DTEK Zakhidenergo, Centrenergo and DTEK Dniprooblenergo, DTEK Donetskoblenergo, Kyivenergo, and Odesaoblenergo.

As reported, in late 2016 the Cabinet of Ministers extended until November 30, 2017 the terms of sale of power companies, the completion of whose privatization has been repeatedly postponed.

Interfax-Ukraine
