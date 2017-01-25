Economy

14:18 25.01.2017

NBU registers Platiservice payment system

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has approved the rules for the Platiservice national payment system and issued the certificate to Platiservice LLC (Kyiv) on January 24, 2017.

The NBU said on Tuesday that the Platiservice payment system was created to send cash and cashless payments in the national currency from individuals to individuals and companies in Ukraine.

Platiservice LLC was founded late March 2016 with the charter capital of UAH 50,000. Its founders are the Lawyers' Bureau of Vitaliy Pavlenko with the ultimate beneficiary Vitaliy Pavlenko (90%) and Anton Serhiychyk (10%).

In addition, the NBU said that the amendments to the rules for the Pravex-Telegraf payment system were approved. Pravex-Bank is the payment organization of the system. The system introduced remittances outside Ukraine in foreign currency and participates in the payment system of nonresidents.

The regulator said that the central bank registered 22 international and national payment systems created by residents, including eight payment systems created by Ukrainian banks and 14 – by non-bank financial institution.

IMPORTANT

Kernel places $500 mln eurobonds at 8.875% per annum

Government seeks to avoid financing via money printing or bond issue in 2017, tries to cut state debt – minister

Ukrainian govt expects increase in net FDI in 2017 to reach $4.5 bln

Funds managed by TFI PZU increase stake in Kernel from 5.17% to 10.1%

Naftogaz raises price of gas for industrial consumers by 21-22% for Feb

LATEST

NBU alarmed with interest rate policy of state-run banks

Ukraine shares 131st position with Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran in TI Corruption Perceptions Index

Mriya decides not to accept offers to buy holding

Ukraina TV Channel sells own 100-episode TV series to India

Russia's AvtoVAZ does not halt supplies of Lada cars to Ukraine

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING