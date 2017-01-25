NBU registers Platiservice payment system

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has approved the rules for the Platiservice national payment system and issued the certificate to Platiservice LLC (Kyiv) on January 24, 2017.

The NBU said on Tuesday that the Platiservice payment system was created to send cash and cashless payments in the national currency from individuals to individuals and companies in Ukraine.

Platiservice LLC was founded late March 2016 with the charter capital of UAH 50,000. Its founders are the Lawyers' Bureau of Vitaliy Pavlenko with the ultimate beneficiary Vitaliy Pavlenko (90%) and Anton Serhiychyk (10%).

In addition, the NBU said that the amendments to the rules for the Pravex-Telegraf payment system were approved. Pravex-Bank is the payment organization of the system. The system introduced remittances outside Ukraine in foreign currency and participates in the payment system of nonresidents.

The regulator said that the central bank registered 22 international and national payment systems created by residents, including eight payment systems created by Ukrainian banks and 14 – by non-bank financial institution.