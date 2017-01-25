Ukraina TV Channel sells own 100-episode TV series to India

Ukraina TV Channel, part of Media Group Ukraine LLC, has sold rights to broadcast Ukraine's Everlasting Flower Series to India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The media group said in a press release that Sweden's Eccho Rights helped to distribute the series in India. The series first night translated into Hindi was at the Indian Zindagi entertainment TV Channel.

Media Group Ukraine is a media holding uniting the Ukraina TV Channel, NLO TV, Indigo TV, Football 1 TV, Football 2 TV, the Regional Media Group (TV channels Donbas, Channel 34 and Sigma), Mediapartnerstvo (Mediapartnership), the company Digital Screens (OLL.TV, Xtra TV), the production studio Tele Pro and the Segodnya Multimedia holding.

The owner of the media holding is Systems Capital Management belonging to Rinat Akhmetov.