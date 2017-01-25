Economy

12:33 25.01.2017

Ukraina TV Channel sells own 100-episode TV series to India

Ukraina TV Channel, part of Media Group Ukraine LLC, has sold rights to broadcast Ukraine's Everlasting Flower Series to India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

The media group said in a press release that Sweden's Eccho Rights helped to distribute the series in India. The series first night translated into Hindi was at the Indian Zindagi entertainment TV Channel.

Media Group Ukraine is a media holding uniting the Ukraina TV Channel, NLO TV, Indigo TV, Football 1 TV, Football 2 TV, the Regional Media Group (TV channels Donbas, Channel 34 and Sigma), Mediapartnerstvo (Mediapartnership), the company Digital Screens (OLL.TV, Xtra TV), the production studio Tele Pro and the Segodnya Multimedia holding.

The owner of the media holding is Systems Capital Management belonging to Rinat Akhmetov.

IMPORTANT

Kernel places $500 mln eurobonds at 8.875% per annum

Government seeks to avoid financing via money printing or bond issue in 2017, tries to cut state debt – minister

Ukrainian govt expects increase in net FDI in 2017 to reach $4.5 bln

Funds managed by TFI PZU increase stake in Kernel from 5.17% to 10.1%

Naftogaz raises price of gas for industrial consumers by 21-22% for Feb

LATEST

Mriya decides not to accept offers to buy holding

Russia's AvtoVAZ does not halt supplies of Lada cars to Ukraine

Sale of asthma, type 2 diabetes, heart disease drugs at higher than upper limit prices to be banned from Feb 1

TV and radio council asks SBU to check if Klymenko is beneficiary of Radio Vesti

Kyiv City intends to introduce e-system for pre-threshold procurement

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Коммерческие авто
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING