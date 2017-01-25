Russia's AvtoVAZ does not halt supplies of Lada cars to Ukraine

Information that Russia's AvtoVAZ will stop supplies of Lada cars to Ukraine this year spread by some Ukrainian media is untrue, the official importer of these cars to Ukraine UkrAVTOVAZ has reported.

"Recently online media published that allegedly Lada cars supplies to Ukraine will be stopped. The official importer in Ukraine refutes this information," the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

In 2016, the model range of Lada cars presented in Ukraine was narrowed due to several reasons. The main reasons are the certification of products meeting new UNECE standards that took effect on January 1, 2016 (the introduction of Euro 5 emission standards), the cancelation of the free trade regime with Russia and the imposing of additional anti-subsidizing duties.

"This resulted in temporary suspension of supplies of some Lada cars," the press service said.

At present, the Lada brand is presented by Lada four wheel SUV and Lada Largus station wagon.

According to Auto-Сonsulting analytical group, 1,516 Lada cars were sold in Ukraine in 2016. This was 49.2% more than a year ago, and its share of the new passenger market grew from 2.18% to 2.35%.

UkrAVTOVAZ also said that the importer will resume supplies of popular models Lada Granta and Lada Kalina, starting Q2 2017.