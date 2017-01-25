TV and radio council asks SBU to check if Klymenko is beneficiary of Radio Vesti

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine has asked the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to check if fugitive former tax and income minister Oleksandr Klymenko is an ultimate beneficiary of Radio Vesti, Deputy Chairperson of the Council Uliana Feschuk has said.

"Along with the analysis we have conducted in the council we asked the SBU to confirm information who is the ultimate beneficiary of Radio Vesti," she said on Espreso TV.

Feschuk said that the Media Law Institute revealed after studying the issue that Klymenko is the ultimate beneficiary of Radio Vesti.

She said that there is no concrete evidence that Klymenko is the ultimate beneficiary. The regulator asked the SBU to confirm or deny this information.

Vesti Ukraine Media Holding on November 29, 2016 said that the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting delays the prolongation of the license of Radio Vesti in Kyiv and Kharkiv that will expire in February 2017.

Earlier that month the council issued a warning to Radio Vesti over abusive comments about heroes of Revolution of Dignity and using obscene words by guests of the radio station.

Earlier the regulator decided not to prolong program concepts of Onyx, Komra, Stylne Radio TV and radio companies that were bought by the owner of Radio Vesti.

Vesti Ukraine Media Holding said on January 23, 2017 that all its companies license holders published and submitted applications to prolong the licenses and information about the ownership structure in the required terms and in full.

"As of today we have not received additional questions about the ultimate beneficiary of the holding from the National Council," the holding said.