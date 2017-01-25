Kyiv City intends to introduce e-system for pre-threshold procurement

Kyiv City Council is considering a draft decision to introduce the e-system for pre-threshold procurement, the press service of Kyiv City Administration has reported.

"Despite legislative restrictions the city intends to carry out procurement for goods the cost of which exceeds UAH 3,000," Head of the Kyiv Administration department Volodymyr Bondarenko said.

He said that in 2016 Kyiv conducted 47,120 tenders in the ProZorro e-procurement system for UAH 11.77 billion. The average decrease of the price by bidders was 15.78%.

"The city managed to save UAH 532 million thanks to transparency of procurement and creating competition," he said.

Among the key customers for procurement at Kyiv City Administration via the e-procurement system in 2015 were the healthcare department with agencies and organizations under its management (38% of total procurement), the transport infrastructure department (9%) and the social policy department (7%).