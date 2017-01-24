Fourth round of FTA talks between Ukraine, Israel to take place in Kyiv on Jan 24-26

The Economic Development and Trade Ministry of Ukraine has reported about the fourth round of talks with Israel about signing of the free trade area (FTA) agreement with the country.

"Today the new round of talks with Israel has started to approach to the signing of the FTA agreement as quickly as possible," Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Trade Representative of Ukraine Natalia Mykolska told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She said that one more round will be held. She did not comment on the terms of the signing of the agreement.

"The issue depends on desire and ability of the sides to find a compromise," she said.

Mykolska said that Ukraine intends to work actively to accelerate the process.

According to a posting on the ministry's website, the sides are to work on the common vision and common approach to trade preferences for agricultural and industrial groups of goods during the fourth round of talks.

The sides will work on common approaches to liberalization of trade and some provisions of the draft FTA agreement, discuss the conditions for having access to the commodity markets of the two countries, rules of origin, safeguard measures and tariffs under the agreement.