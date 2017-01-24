Economy

15:45 24.01.2017

PwC continues communicating with NBU about PrivatBank

International audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) continues communicating with the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) about the unfair appraisal of assets used as collateral at PrivatBank (Dnipro). However the company does not comment on the situation.

"We continue communications with the NBU about PrivatBank. We do not comment our relations with clients, including the concrete situation with PrivatBank," the press service of the head office of PwC told Interfax-Ukraine.

The press service said that the Ukrainian office of PwC continues servicing clients in Ukraine.

A source of Interfax-Ukraine said that the NBU top managers met representatives of the head office of PwC on the issue at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Another source told Interfax-Ukraine that the Ukrainian office of PwC is operating under a franchise agreement. The source believes that the situation with unfair appraisal in Ukraine would slightly affect the head office. The source said that if the head office of PwC terminates relations with the Ukrainian offices, the latter with the client database could be bought by another audit company as it happened with some offices of Arthur Andersen after a scandal with Enron.

