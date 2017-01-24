Funds managed by TFI PZU increase stake in Kernel from 5.17% to 10.1%

Five investment funds managed by TFI PZU have become the owners of a 10.1% stake in the charter capital of Kernel Holding S.A. holding company (Luxembourg).

According to the company's website, as of January 20 TFI PZU became the owner of 85,024 shares in Kernel Holding, increasing the total amount under management to 8,151,113 shares. As of June 20, 2016 the funds managed by TFI PZU owned 5.17%, or 4,119,128 shares.

TFI PZU with an office in Warsaw (Poland) acts on behalf of the following investment funds: PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Parasolowy, PZU Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Globalnych Inwestycji, PZU Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Universum, PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Akcji Focus, and PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Dynamiczny.

As reported, Kernel announced a roadshow for investors in the United States and Europe regarding a possible eurobond issue. The eurobonds are issued in accordance with the 144A and Reg S rules, i.e. they will be available to U.S. investors with a maturity of five years and a fixed coupon rate.