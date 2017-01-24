Economy

09:41 24.01.2017

Ukrenergo launches 'single window' for connecting new 'green' energy facilities

Ukrenergo is launching a "single window" through which it will be possible to apply for the connection of new "green" energy facilities to the company's network, company acting director Vsevolod Kovalchuk has said.

"We hope that the principle of "single window" will be applied to regional power companies, which are the operators of distribution systems," he said at a meeting with market representatives in Kyiv.

The full operation of the "single window" will start on April 1. Now it is running in a test mode. In the same period, Ukrenergo plans to launch an online map with information on the technical capability of connecting "green energy" objects to all substations of the company and the estimated value of such connection.

As reported, Ukrenergo operates the trunk and interstate power grids, as well as the centralized dispatching of the country's united energy system. The company is state-owned and managed by the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry.

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
