Industrial production in Ukraine 2.4% up in 2016, 4.5% up in Dec

Industrial production in Ukraine in 2016 increased by 2.4% after a decline lasting four years: in 2015 it fell by 13%, in 2014 by 10.1%, in 2013 by 4.3%, and in 2012 by 0.7%.

According to the State Statistics Service, in December last year the growth compared to the same month of the previous year accelerated to 4.5% compared to 3.7% in November and 0.8% in October.

According to a new formula of data provision, the agency said that adjusted for the effect of calendar days industrial production in December 2016 from December 2015 increased by 4.8%, which is 2.3% higher than in November and 1.6% than in October.

The service said in December 2016 in relation to the previous month industrial production rose by 1.9%, and taking into account the seasonal factor by 2.4%.