Economy

18:24 23.01.2017

Industrial production in Ukraine 2.4% up in 2016, 4.5% up in Dec

Industrial production in Ukraine in 2016 increased by 2.4% after a decline lasting four years: in 2015 it fell by 13%, in 2014 by 10.1%, in 2013 by 4.3%, and in 2012 by 0.7%.

According to the State Statistics Service, in December last year the growth compared to the same month of the previous year accelerated to 4.5% compared to 3.7% in November and 0.8% in October.

According to a new formula of data provision, the agency said that adjusted for the effect of calendar days industrial production in December 2016 from December 2015 increased by 4.8%, which is 2.3% higher than in November and 1.6% than in October.

The service said in December 2016 in relation to the previous month industrial production rose by 1.9%, and taking into account the seasonal factor by 2.4%.

IMPORTANT

Naftogaz raises price of gas for industrial consumers by 21-22% for Feb

Ex-top managers of PrivatBank announce creation of IT company providing banking services

Glencore Inc jointly DCH to take part in possible tender to privatize Turboatom

Ukrainian, UK defense ministries heads sign Joint Statement on defense cooperation development

Health ministry backs government-funded Ukrainian heart treatment program

LATEST

Yanair to compete for Israeli routes

Economic Ministry registers Novodnistrovsk and FastIndustry industrial parks

Ovostar Union posts 24% rise in shell egg production in 2016

Sea Port Authority to carry out dredging works in Cargill's grain terminal project

Ukraine becomes second in imports of Georgian wine in 2016

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING