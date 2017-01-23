Naftogaz raises price of gas for industrial consumers by 21-22% for Feb

Naftogaz Ukrainy from February 1, 2017 will raise the price of gas sold to industrial customers on a prepayment basis by 22%, or UAH 1,663, to UAH 9,215 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

According to a company press release, this price is relevant for consumers buying gas in the amount of more than 50,000 cubic meters per month and under the condition the companies have no debts to Naftogaz.

The price for other customers next month will rise by 21.1%, or UAH 1,766, to UAH 10,141 for 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

As reported, the price of gas for industrial consumers on a prepayment basis and without debts in January 2016 was set at the level of UAH 6,940. By May it dropped to UAH 5,910 and then in August for a short period rose to UAH 6,560. After that it was again lowered to UAH 6,040 in September. In October last year Naftogaz raised it to UAH 6,340, in November to UAH 7,380, and in the next two months it stood at UAH 7,750-7,780 (all including VAT).