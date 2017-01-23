Ovostar Union posts 24% rise in shell egg production in 2016

Ovostar Union, a leading egg producer in Ukraine, produced 1.479 billion eggs in 2016, and this is 24% more than a year ago.

The company said on its website that egg sales last year rose by 22%, to 1.054 billion. Exports grew by 34%, from 229 million in 2015 to 307 million in 2016.

The company processed 407 million eggs (2015: 347 million eggs). Sales volume of dry egg products increased by 9% to 2,125 tonnes (2015: 1,941 tonnes), while volume of dry egg products exported went up by 45% to 1,320 tonnes. Sales volume of liquid egg products increased by 30% to 8,689 tonnes (2015: 6,692 tonnes), while volume of liquid egg products exported amounted to 2,161 tonnes mostly due to sales to the EU countries.

Average selling price of shell eggs remained mostly the same and amounted to 1.348 UAH/egg compared to 1.374 UAH/egg in 2015. Average selling price of dry egg products increased by 13% year-on-year to 121.44 UAH/kg; average selling price of liquid egg products increased by 10% to 29.56 UAH/kg.

As at December 31, 2016 the total flock increased by 16% to 7.6 mln hens (2015: 6.5 million hens). The laying hens flock reached 6.5 million hens, up by 22% year-on-year from 5.3 million hens.

"In 2016 the company continued to follow its organic growth strategy. We managed to achieve significant growth rates in all operating indicators. I would like to note that the company started to systemically deliver the liquid egg products to the EU countries," Ovostar Union CEO Borys Bielikov said.