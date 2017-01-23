Volkswagen seeks to occupy at least 5.3% of new passenger car market in Ukraine in 2017

The Volkswagen brand seeks to occupy at least 5.3% of the Ukrainian new passenger car market in Ukraine in 2017 (its share was almost 7.6% in 2016), expecting the market growth by at least 8.5% compared to 2016.

Volkswagen passenger car sales manager at Porsche Ukraine Serhiy Nosenko told Interfax-Ukraine that the new passenger car market could be at least 70,000 cars (64,478 in 2016). Volkswagen seeks to sell around 3,700 cars (4,884 were sold in 2016 compared to 2,180 in 2015).

He said that last year was successful for the brand. It managed to reach the top three leaders of the car market (in 2015 it was eighth with 4.7% market share).

"The key driver of our success was competitive pricing of popular cars VW Jetta and Polo Sedan. We managed to offer well-equipped cars with efficient engines to the market," he said.

The company did not comment on the projected reduction of the market share in 2017.

Nosenko said that this year it is planned to bring new models to the market.

"The important newcomers this year will be upgraded VW Golf and new car Arteon, the new flagship of the passenger car range of the brand. Arteon is the idea successor of Volkswagen CC," he said.

It is planned to present a seven-seat car of new Tiguan.

Nosenko said that today Porsche Ukraine has 26 dealers in the country and this year the chain does not plan to expand.