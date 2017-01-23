Economy

12:55 23.01.2017

Kharkiv-Warsaw flights to become daily from June 4

Poland's LOT airline on June 4, 2017 will increase frequency of regular flights from Kharkiv to Warsaw from six times a week to seven, the press service of the Kharkiv International Airport has reported.

"From March 5, 2017 LOT will send planes to Warsaw from Kharkiv on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and from March 31 through June 3 all days of the week, apart from Saturday," the airport said.

LOT commenced servicing regular flights from Kharkiv to Warsaw in March 2016, starting from five times a week and expanding to six.

In 2016, the airport saw a 61% rise in passenger flow in 2016, to 599,700, and this is almost the same as the record-breaking figure of 2013 (605,000 passengers).

Kharkiv airport has a runway with a length of 2,220 meters and a width of 50 meters. It has two passenger terminals with a capacity of 100 and 650 persons per hour.

The airport is operated by DCH through New Systems AM.

Interfax-Ukraine
