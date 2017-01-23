Chinese inspectorate finishes inspection of beet pulp production in Ukraine

Representatives of China have finished an inspection visit to Ukraine aimed at assessing the beet pulp production supervision system in the country.

Ukraine's State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Rights Protection said in a press release last week that Ukrainian enterprises producing beet pulp were inspected. The inspection aims at permitting exports of beet pulp to China.

The Chinese inspectors presented the preliminary results of its work to representatives of the Ukrainian authority. An official report will be later sent to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian authority said that inspectors highly assessed public supervision and operations of the enterprises. They expressed their interest in a wide range of Ukrainian agricultural products.