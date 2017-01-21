Ukrzaliznytsia increases grain transportation by 13% in 2016

Ukrainian railways in 2016 shipped more than 544,000 grain wagons, which transported 35 million tonnes of grain, according to a press release from PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

According to the report, this is 4.1 million tonnes more than in 2015.

The railways daily loaded 1,486 cars with grain, which is 157 cars more than in 2015. Some 424,600 grain wagons (28 million tonnes), which is more 2.2 million tonnes more than in 2015, were loaded for exports.

"Rail workers together with shippers, exporters and forwarding agents conducted significant work to reduce grain wagons' standing idle on the approach ways at elevators for loading" the document reads.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, in 2016 the average time grain cars spent at regional branches of state companies reduced and amounted to 18.67 hours, which is 2.57 hours less than in 2015.

In 2016 the railways launched a website on which exporters can find information about the availability of empty grain cars at the railways, directorates and stations.