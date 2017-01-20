Ukrainian liquefied gas market 30% up in 2016

Consumption of liquefied gas in Ukraine in 2016 amounted to 1.45 million tonnes, which is 30.1% (by 335,800 tonnes) more than in the previous year, according to A-95 Consulting Group (Kyiv).

"In 2016 the share of liquefied gas in the overall balance of motor fuels was 15.1% compared with 13% in 2015. Automobile gas accounted for more than one-third of the retail market of motor fuel," the company said.

According to A-95 analyst Artem Kuyun, the growth of the market of automobile gas could be even higher, but sharp price hikes in summer and autumn had a deterrent effect on the consumption of this fuel.

"In 2009-2016 liquefied gas consumption in Ukraine doubled. At the same time, in 2016 liquefied gas sales almost equalized with petrol in natural terms. According to this indicator, Ukraine is far ahead of the markets of the neighboring countries," Kuyun said.

According to experts, in 2016 liquefied gas imports to Ukraine increased by 50% compared with 2015, to 1.06 million tonnes, their share of the market amounted to 73% (in 2015 some 63%). Deliveries from Belarus remained at the level of 2015, while their share dropped to 16%. Thus, almost the entire increase in imports was due to supplies from Russian manufacturers.