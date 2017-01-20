No clear explanations about reimbursement system, reference prices in Ukraine will lead to shortage of medicines

No clear explanations regarding the mechanism of price referencing and a reimbursement system in Ukraine could lead to a shortage of medicines, depriving patients of vital drugs, according to the European Business Association (EBA).

"We ask to ensure posting the official explanation of the Cabinet of Ministers with respect to the possibility of acquiring any drugs by patients from the list of 21 INNs (International Nonproprietary Name) at their own expense in case of non-refunds of their value by the state," reads an open letter from the EBA to Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Cabinet Minister Oleksandr Sayenko and acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun.

The EBA also asks the government to publish clarification about the expected results of implementation of new regulations on three types of nosology, the period of their expertise and further development in case the inefficiency of the mechanism implemented is confirmed.

"Unfortunately, we have to state the absence of official explanations as for a free circulation of medicinal products at a price higher than the one set in the list of 21 INNs would lead to withdrawing certain medicinal products for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), II type diabetes and asthma from the market and from February 1, 2017 the significant deterioration of health of the relevant groups of patients," the EBA said.

The association noted market participants need explanations regarding the possibility of a free circulation of medicines in pharmacy networks if the price of relevant drugs exceeds the ceiling level calculated for Ukraine.